From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Feb 25, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
1.Mona Singh as Simi Fateh Kaler in Border 2
Border 2, the war drama, dominated by the men (Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty), impressed the masses for showing a balance between action and emotions. Mona played the emotional anchor, making the character's tragedy real with her performance. In the movie, she played Simi Fateh Kaler, the wife of Sunny Deol's Fateh Singh Kaler. Her seamless, mature chemistry with Deol and the emotional arc to her character made the film more powerful.
2.Mona Singh as Mama in Happy Patel
In Vir Das' dark comedy, Mona played the main antogonist, Mama, the overlord of Goa. The quirky gangster with a passion for crime and cooking made her an interesting villain. Her impeccable comic timing and effortless charm demonstrated her comfort in lighter, commercial cinema.
3.Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra series
After the impressive Kohrra Season One, Mona returned as Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra Season 2. Mona played a methodical officer leading investigations alongside Barun Sobti’s character, Amarpal Garundi. Her intensity, the nuanced performance, again proved why Mona can't be boxed under a specific genre.
4.Mona Singh as Neeta Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was enjoyable due to multiple elements, but among them is Mona's scene-stealing character Neeta Singh. In the series, Mona played Aasman Singh's (Lakshya) mother, who brought the biggest twist in the climax, revealing herself to be the Gupt girl, who had an affair with Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol).
5.Mona Singh will next be seen in...
Mona Singh will soon be seen playing the big villain in Anil Kapoor's action-drama Subedaar. The film is slated to release on Prime Video on March 5.