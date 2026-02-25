From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony

Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here

England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles

SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'

Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip

Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

Exclusive: Subh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

After the release of Kohrra Season 2, Mona Singh again proved why she has become the face the audience can trust for a spellbinding performance. Here are the five recent projects where Mona stole the show effortlessly.

Simran Singh | Feb 25, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

1.Mona Singh as Simi Fateh Kaler in Border 2

Mona Singh as Simi Fateh Kaler in Border 2
1

Border 2, the war drama, dominated by the men (Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty), impressed the masses for showing a balance between action and emotions. Mona played the emotional anchor, making the character's tragedy real with her performance. In the movie, she played Simi Fateh Kaler, the wife of Sunny Deol's Fateh Singh Kaler. Her seamless, mature chemistry with Deol and the emotional arc to her character made the film more powerful. 

Advertisement

2.Mona Singh as Mama in Happy Patel

Mona Singh as Mama in Happy Patel
2

In Vir Das' dark comedy, Mona played the main antogonist, Mama, the overlord of Goa. The quirky gangster with a passion for crime and cooking made her an interesting villain. Her impeccable comic timing and effortless charm demonstrated her comfort in lighter, commercial cinema.

3.Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra series

Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra series
3

After the impressive Kohrra Season One, Mona returned as Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra Season 2. Mona played a methodical officer leading investigations alongside Barun Sobti’s character, Amarpal Garundi. Her intensity, the nuanced performance, again proved why Mona can't be boxed under a specific genre. 

4.Mona Singh as Neeta Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Mona Singh as Neeta Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood
4

Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was enjoyable due to multiple elements, but among them is Mona's scene-stealing character Neeta Singh. In the series, Mona played Aasman Singh's (Lakshya) mother, who brought the biggest twist in the climax, revealing herself to be the Gupt girl, who had an affair with Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol). 

TRENDING NOW

5.Mona Singh will next be seen in...

Mona Singh will next be seen in...
5

Mona Singh will soon be seen playing the big villain in Anil Kapoor's action-drama Subedaar. The film is slated to release on Prime Video on March 5. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
Exclusive: Subh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakon
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked for streaming 'obscene' content?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement