From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Aug 18, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
1.Ananya Panday
Ananya has consistently made fitness a part of her lifestyle, balancing workouts with a healthy approach to wellness. Her dedication and disciplined routine make her a definite fitness icon for the Gen Z crowd.View this post on Instagram
2.Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor’s love for fitness is no secret, with her rigorous workout sessions often becoming a talking point among fans. Whether it’s strength training, Pilates, or dance, she keeps switching it up while staying committed to staying fit.View this post on Instagram
3.Sharvari
Sharvari’s fitness game goes beyond the gym, especially with the physically demanding roles she takes on. Her focus on strength, stamina and overall conditioning shows just how much fitness can contribute to an actor’s performance.View this post on Instagram
4.Alaya F
Alaya F is known for taking her fitness sessions seriously, and her workouts are anything but boring. From yoga to strength training and more intense forms of exercise, she continues to experiment while keeping fitness fun and the audiences hooked.View this post on Instagram
5.Ruhaanika Dhawan
From her fitness routine to taking on physically demanding challenges, Ruhaanika Dhawan is embracing fitness as a vital part of her lifestyle. Her intense dedication can also be seen in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where fans are eagerly catching her in action.View this post on Instagram