Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars

Bollywood superstars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas own a private jet, according to reports.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 04, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Bollywood stars surely know how to live life king size and they often share photos and videos showcasing their lavish lifestyle on social media.

According to reports, there are many superstars who own a private jet. But Shah Rukh Khan is one superstar who has always denied owing a private jet. Bollywood superstars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas own a private jet, according to reports.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
1/5

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan prefers to travel by his private jet. A glimpse of Big B’s private jet was shared by Abhishek Bachchan few years ago when Amitabh Bachchan was bestowed the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
2/5

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in India. According to reports, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. 

3. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
3/5

Ajay Devgn owns a Hawker 800 plane which is a six-seater jet, according to reports. Ajay Devgn prefers to travel in his private jet for promotional events and shoots.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
4/5

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often travels from India to New York or London for her work and personal commitments. It is being reported that Priyanka prefers travelling in her private jet for the same.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
5/5

Shilpa Shetty Kundra lives a lavish life with her husband Raj Kundra. The couple reportedly have their own private jet.

(Inputs from GQ Magazine)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.