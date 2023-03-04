From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars

Bollywood superstars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas own a private jet, according to reports.
Bollywood stars surely know how to live life king size and they often share photos and videos showcasing their lavish lifestyle on social media.
According to reports, there are many superstars who own a private jet. But Shah Rukh Khan is one superstar who has always denied owing a private jet. Bollywood superstars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas own a private jet, according to reports.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan prefers to travel by his private jet. A glimpse of Big B’s private jet was shared by Abhishek Bachchan few years ago when Amitabh Bachchan was bestowed the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
2. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in India. According to reports, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.
3. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn owns a Hawker 800 plane which is a six-seater jet, according to reports. Ajay Devgn prefers to travel in his private jet for promotional events and shoots.
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas often travels from India to New York or London for her work and personal commitments. It is being reported that Priyanka prefers travelling in her private jet for the same.
5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra lives a lavish life with her husband Raj Kundra. The couple reportedly have their own private jet.
(Inputs from GQ Magazine)