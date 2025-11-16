From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships

BCCI officially announces IPL 2026 mini-auction will held in Abu Dhabi on…, here's all you need to know
Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources
Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...
Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found
Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs South Africa due to neck injury, confirms BCCI
BJP's 12 crucial defeats: Key constituencies where party fell short despite decisive victory in state
Huge relief for tenants and landlords: THIS state cuts stamp duty, registration fees for 10-year tenancy agreements
Delhi-NCR AQI Level Today, November 16: Delhi wakes up to thick smog as air quality is in ‘very poor’ zone, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution levels
Shahid Kapoor remembers 'wonderful soul' Kamini Kaushal, Kabir Singh actor recalls his memories with on-screen dadi: 'She was so professional, warm'
TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana class 10th exam 2026 datesheet to be released soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 16, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
1.Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone - Piku
Cranky Amitabh Bachchan and headstrong, blunt Deepika Padukone in Shoojit Sircar's Piku gave us the most relatable chaos ever - fun and relatable bickering mixed with pure affection. Their bond felt so real and rooted, it set a new benchmark for heartfelt father–daughter storytelling.
2.R Madhavan & Rakul Preet Singh - De De Pyaar De 2
Madhavan and Singh shared a refreshing take, which is fun and dramatic on the modern dad and daughter relationship. R Madhavan and Rakul’s effortless chemistry and the growth of a father’s journey from being protective to accepting his daughter’s bold choice are relatable and entertaining at the same time.
3.Irrfan Khan & Radhika Madan - Angrezi Medium
Irrfan's last on-screen big release showed a father (played by Khan) willing to move worlds for his daughter’s dreams! This pairing remains one of Bollywood’s most emotional and unforgettable portrayals of unconditional love.
4.Pankaj Tripathi & Janhvi Kapoor - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
In the 2020 war drama, Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of a dad who empowers, uplifts, and truly listens to his daughter (Janhvi Kapoor) is inspirational. Together, they brought authenticity and heart to a story about courage, ambition, and belief.
5.Alia Bhatt & Pankaj Kapur - Shaandaar
Though Shaandaar was a commercial failure, Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt delivered a sweet father–daughter bond. In spite of not sharing a blood relation, their mutual understanding and deep affection for one another struck a chord with people.