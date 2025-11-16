FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

From Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone, to R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh: 5 on-screen father–daughter duos defining complex relationships

Here’s a list of Bollywood’s most refreshing father–daughter duos that reflect the complex bond in their relationship, putting out a real portrayal on the big screen.

Simran Singh | Nov 16, 2025, 09:23 AM IST

1.Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone - Piku

Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone - Piku
1

Cranky Amitabh Bachchan and headstrong, blunt Deepika Padukone in Shoojit Sircar's Piku gave us the most relatable chaos ever - fun and relatable bickering mixed with pure affection. Their bond felt so real and rooted, it set a new benchmark for heartfelt father–daughter storytelling.

2.R Madhavan & Rakul Preet Singh - De De Pyaar De 2

R Madhavan & Rakul Preet Singh - De De Pyaar De 2
2

Madhavan and Singh shared a refreshing take, which is fun and dramatic on the modern dad and daughter relationship. R Madhavan and Rakul’s effortless chemistry and the growth of a father’s journey from being protective to accepting his daughter’s bold choice are relatable and entertaining at the same time.

3.Irrfan Khan & Radhika Madan - Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan & Radhika Madan - Angrezi Medium
3

Irrfan's last on-screen big release showed a father (played by Khan) willing to move worlds for his daughter’s dreams! This pairing remains one of Bollywood’s most emotional and unforgettable portrayals of unconditional love.

4.Pankaj Tripathi & Janhvi Kapoor - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Pankaj Tripathi & Janhvi Kapoor - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
4

In the 2020 war drama, Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of a dad who empowers, uplifts, and truly listens to his daughter (Janhvi Kapoor) is inspirational. Together, they brought authenticity and heart to a story about courage, ambition, and belief.

5.Alia Bhatt & Pankaj Kapur - Shaandaar

Alia Bhatt & Pankaj Kapur - Shaandaar
5

Though Shaandaar was a commercial failure, Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt delivered a sweet father–daughter bond. In spite of not sharing a blood relation, their mutual understanding and deep affection for one another struck a chord with people.

