From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan: Inside pics of private jets of Bollywood stars

Bollywood stars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly own a private jet.

  • Nov 09, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

Bollywood stars prefer to live a lavish life and they often provide the glimpse of their luxurious life on their social media pages. There are many actors in India who reprtedly own a private jet and prefer to travel from one place to another in their private jet. Bollywood stars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly own a private jet. Take a look at inside photos of private jets of Bollywood stars.

 

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan rarely visit airport as he prefers to travel in his private jet. A glimpse of Amitabh's jet was shared by Abhishek Bachchan a couple of years back when Big B received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

2. Akshay Kumar

According to reports, Akshay Kumar is the owner of a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.

3. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn reportedly owns a Hawker 800 plane. The actor often travels in this six-seater jet. 

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan reportedly owns a private jet and prefer to use the jet for vacations with his family.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra lives a lavish life. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundar have properties across the world and reportedly they have their own private jet too.

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a globetrotter she often travels from India to New York or London for her work and personal commitments. Priyanka reportedly owns a private jet and prefers travelling in her private jet.

