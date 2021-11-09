From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan: Inside pics of private jets of Bollywood stars

Bollywood stars prefer to live a lavish life and they often provide the glimpse of their luxurious life on their social media pages. There are many actors in India who reprtedly own a private jet and prefer to travel from one place to another in their private jet. Bollywood stars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly own a private jet. Take a look at inside photos of private jets of Bollywood stars.