From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformations of Bollywood's star kids

Janhvi Kapoor who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak and is now making her place in the audience's hearts with her performances. The actress will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal wherein she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan. She is also going to make her South debut with Koratala Siva's movie Devara starring Jr NTR.