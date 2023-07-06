From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformations of Bollywood's star kids

Here's a look at the jaw-dropping transformations of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and other star kids.
From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan, a number of star kids have left everyone stunned with their jaw-dropping transformations. Whether it be working hard in gyms and losing those extra kilos or looking picture-perfect, these star kids have left audiences in awe with their astonishing transformations. Here's a look at some of the star kids who underwent massive transformation-
1. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak and is now making her place in the audience's hearts with her performances. The actress will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal wherein she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan. She is also going to make her South debut with Koratala Siva's movie Devara starring Jr NTR.
2. Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgn is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Though she hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet, she often grabs headlines for her looks. Ajay Devgn once revealed in an interview that Nysa has no plans to pursue acting as her career.
3. Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor made a great transformation before stepping into the entertainment industry. The actor once weighed 140 Kg and lost 50 kg before making his Bollywood debut.
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year is soon going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
5. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan reduced a lot of weight before making her Bollywood debut with the movie Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal.
6. Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with the film The Archies wherein she will be essaying the role of Veronica Lodge. She has also become the brand ambassador of Maybelline.
7. Kushi Kapoor
Kushi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Recently, she took the internet by storm with her bikini pics and is often leaves fans awestruck with her beauty.