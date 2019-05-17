From Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif to Ajay-Kajol Devgn: These HIT pairs are teaming up again on screen! Firstly, their pairing has proven to be successful in the past, and secondly, the fact that they will be seen after a considerable amount of time lends them a fresh appeal Chaya Unnikrishnan

May 17, 2019, 06:10 AM IST Akshay Kumar recently announced that his erstwhile co-star Katrina Kaif will join him in his upcoming action drama Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE, Katrina Kaif ...OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL!” (sic). They were last seen together in Tees Maar Khan (2010). Earlier this year, the ’90s favourite pair — Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor — reunited for Total Dhamaal, which was a big hit. Subsequently, the Dhak Dhak girl also teamed up with her Khalnayak co-star Sanjay Dutt in Kalank while the Slumdog Millionaire actor shared screen space with Juhi Chawla in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Not only is there nostalgia associated with these onscreen couples, but the audience is also curious to see if their chemistry is still intact. Moreover, filmmakers are constantly looking for new combinations to charm the audience. So, bringing back a popular duo after a long gap works to their advantage. Firstly, their pairing has proven to be successful in the past, and secondly, the fact that they will be seen after a considerable amount of time lends them a fresh appeal. So, get ready to see the reunion of several awesome twosomes this year.

1. AKSHAY KUMAR - KATRINA KAIF

1/8 Sooryavanshi They were first cast opposite each other in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006). Though the film failed at the box office, their chemistry was talked about. Katrina Kaif’s anglicised beauty perfectly complemented Akshay Kumar’s desi machismo and it wasn’t long before they were roped in by filmmaker Vipul Shah for Namastey London (2007). The film was a huge success and Kat-Akshay became the most-sought-after jodi. They went on to do successful movies like Singh Is Kinng (2008), Welcome (2007) and De Dana Dan (2009). However, their last outing, Tees Maar Khan (2010), tanked. Now, the Khiladi and the Zero actress will play pati-patni in Sooryavanshi.



2. SALMAN KHAN - SONAKSHI SINHA

2/8 Dabangg 3 Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010). The quirky albeit macho cop and the fearless village belle made for a winsome twosome. Two years later, they reunited for the sequel, which was also a huge success. This year, the inimitable Chulbul Pandey and his Rajjo will be back to weave their magic in the franchise’s third instalment.



3. AKSHAY KUMAR - KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

3/8 Good News Whenever Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan come together, they set the temperatures soaring. They have starred in around six films together including Aitraaz (2004), Bewafaa (2005) and Tashan (2008). While their previous movie was Kambakkht Ishq (2008), Kareena appeared in a romantic song with Akshay in Gabbar Is Back (2015). Now, the two have teamed up for Good News in which they play a married couple trying for a baby.



4. AJAY DEVGN - KAJOL

4/8 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior This real-life couple makes for a wonderful reel-life jodi too. The brooding hero and the chirpy actress complement each other perfectly. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have done several films together such as Gundaraj (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Ishq (1997), Hulchul (2004) and U Me Aur Hum (2008). Though all of them haven’t hit the bull’s-eye, there is something about this pair that has people rooting for them. Now, they will share screen space in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which Kajol will be seen as Ajay’s wife.



5. SIDHARTH MALHOTRA - PARINEETI CHOPRA

5/8 Jabariya Jodi Gen-Y heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra were seen on celluloid for the first time in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Though they made for a cute duo, they were never cast together again. Now, five years after their first outing, the two will reunite on screen with Jabariya Jodi. The movie, which is about pakadwa vivah (where the groom is kidnapped and forced into marriage), is set in Bihar and has the good-looking Sid playing a thug while the vivacious Pari is his love interest.



6. AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - YAMI GAUTAM

6/8 Bala They have a couple of things in common. Both have a TV background —Ayushmann was a VJ while Yami Gautam acted in serials like Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kum and Chaand Ke Paar Chalo. Interestingly, both forayed into Bollywood with Vicky Donor (2012). The two made for an adorable pair and when Ayushmann cut a single Yahin Hoon Main (2015), he chose Yami for the music video. Now, seven years after their debut movie, the two will share screen space in Bala, which highlights its characters’ imperfections.



7. RAJKUMMAR RAO - KANGANA RANAUT

7/8 Mental Hai Kya Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut appeared as a romantic pair for the first time in the breakthrough movie Queen (2014). Back then, Kangana was an established actor as compared to Rajkummar, who was still finding his footing in the industry. Five years hence, both the actors having proved their mettle at the box office. Now, they will show their quirky side in Mental Hai Kya, which, we hear, is an unusual comedy.



8. SANJAY DUTT - MANISHA KOIRALA