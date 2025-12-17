FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn't approve of skincare remedies

After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes

Why Are Spider Plants the Perfect Beginner-Friendly Indoor Plant?

Integration of CRM with ERP and Marketing Tools on the Rise

BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here's how it affects your savings, check details

Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming BREAKS silence on 19-minute viral clip: 'It has no connection to...'

BOLLYWOOD

From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026

The 2026 film lineup promises exciting horror entertainment with a mix of genres. From Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla to mystery-driven Vvan and fun-filled Police Station Mein Bhoot, these horror comedies promise to offer scares and laughs for every horror fan.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 17, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

1.The Raja Saab: A Pan-India Horror-Comedy

The Raja Saab: A Pan-India Horror-Comedy
1

The Raja Saab is a big-budget pan-India horror-comedy that blends spooky moments with humour. The movie, also starring Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt, presents thrillers and humour together, which should make it a good watch for horror-comedy lovers.

2.Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan Returns to Horror Comedy

Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan Returns to Horror Comedy
2

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan makes his much-awaited return to the horror-comedy genre with Bhooth Bangla. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu is an expected blend of strong characters and a humorous and mysterious touch that promises to be one of the most awaited releases of 2026.

3.Vvan - Force of the Forest: A Mystery-Driven Horror

Vvan - Force of the Forest: A Mystery-Driven Horror
3

Vvan - Force of the Forest presents a more gloomy and powerful horror scenario. The film is expected to combine the elements of mystery, tension and paranormal powers. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles.

4.Police Station Mein Bhoot: Horror with a Fun Twist

Police Station Mein Bhoot: Horror with a Fun Twist
4

Police Station Mein Bhoot takes a hilarious turn at the horror genre. The movie with a police station as its background, merges humour and supernatural aspects, thus providing laughs as well as frightful incidents. Ram Gopal Varma directs this Manoj Bajpayee film.

5.Shakti Shalini: Horror‑Comedy

Shakti Shalini: Horror‑Comedy
5

Shakti Shalini is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The Saiyaara star Aneet Padda is leading the film, and it guarantees a combination of ghostly and amusing aspects.

