From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026

BOLLYWOOD
Anshika Pandey | Dec 17, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
1.The Raja Saab: A Pan-India Horror-Comedy
The Raja Saab is a big-budget pan-India horror-comedy that blends spooky moments with humour. The movie, also starring Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt, presents thrillers and humour together, which should make it a good watch for horror-comedy lovers.
2.Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan Returns to Horror Comedy
Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan makes his much-awaited return to the horror-comedy genre with Bhooth Bangla. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu is an expected blend of strong characters and a humorous and mysterious touch that promises to be one of the most awaited releases of 2026.
3.Vvan - Force of the Forest: A Mystery-Driven Horror
Vvan - Force of the Forest presents a more gloomy and powerful horror scenario. The film is expected to combine the elements of mystery, tension and paranormal powers. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles.
4.Police Station Mein Bhoot: Horror with a Fun Twist
Police Station Mein Bhoot takes a hilarious turn at the horror genre. The movie with a police station as its background, merges humour and supernatural aspects, thus providing laughs as well as frightful incidents. Ram Gopal Varma directs this Manoj Bajpayee film.
5.Shakti Shalini: Horror‑Comedy
Shakti Shalini is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The Saiyaara star Aneet Padda is leading the film, and it guarantees a combination of ghostly and amusing aspects.