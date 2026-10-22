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From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

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From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From gripping crime thrillers and high-octane action dramas to suspense-filled mysteries and soulful devotional films, 2026 has brought something for every kind of movie lover, led by leading men.

Simran Singh | Oct 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST

1.Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion

Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion
1

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, a crime thriller featuring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and other celebrities as well. Driven by suspense, clever twists, and an exciting family mystery, the film follows Vijay as he uses his intelligence to protect his family from a complicated investigation, ensuring that each of them remains safe. With its engaging plot and unexpected turns, the film collected 560+ crore worldwide, continuing the franchise’s successful run at the box office.

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2.Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge
2

Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza, an undercover agent, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, an action-packed thriller film directed by Aditya Dhar. The film’s powerful soundtrack and memorable songs enhance its intense scenes and dramatic moments, making Dhurandhar 2 an all-time blockbuster, earning over Rs 1800 crore worldwide. 

3.Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie

Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie
3

The popular web series Mirzapur gets a big-screen adaptation, and despite the ensemble cast, it's Divyendu's return as Munna Bhaiya that won the fans and became a scene-stealer. With its strong fan following and high-energy action sequences, the film earned over 300 crore worldwide, marking a major box-office success.

 

4.Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh

Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh
4

The biggest hit and most profitable movie of 2026 is Hanuman Ansh. The film explores the spiritual journey and teachings associated with saint Neem Karoli Baba. Through its devotional themes and focus on Indian spirituality, the film brings an important chapter of the saint’s life to the big screen which is not known by all . Reportedly made on a modest budget of around Rs 1.80 crore, Hanuman Ansh went on to earn over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

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5.Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
5

Rajinikanth returns as the iconic Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, an action-comedy crime thriller directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Featuring Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, and S. J. Suryah, the film blends high-energy action, exciting confrontations, and a few comic moments. Rajinikanth’s trademark style and massive screen presence add to the film’s appeal, while its action sequences and entertaining storyline keep the excitement going. The film earned Rs 500 crore worldwide, marking a strong box-office run.

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