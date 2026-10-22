From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

4 . Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh

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The biggest hit and most profitable movie of 2026 is Hanuman Ansh. The film explores the spiritual journey and teachings associated with saint Neem Karoli Baba. Through its devotional themes and focus on Indian spirituality, the film brings an important chapter of the saint’s life to the big screen which is not known by all . Reportedly made on a modest budget of around Rs 1.80 crore, Hanuman Ansh went on to earn over Rs 400 crore worldwide.