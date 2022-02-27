From Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan: Bollywood heroes set to grace OTT shows

From Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra' to Akshay Kumar's 'The End', here's a list of top male actors making their OTT debut soon.
The OTT (Over-The-Top) revolution in the Indian entertainment industry has seen some of the finest and talented actors leading interesting, varied shows across different streaming platforms. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was loved for his amazing performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in 'Sacred Games' and Pankaj Tripathi stole the show as Kaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur'. Now, leading men in Bollywood are also opting for the OTT route to widen their fan base and present exciting, unique storylines. (All images: File photos)
1. Ajay Devgn
Coming this Friday, March 4, Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying a suave, nuanced cop in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. A remake of the highly successful show British show 'Luther', the Disney+Hotstar show is a crime-investigative thriller that also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, and Satyadeep Misra in key roles.
2. Akshay Kumar
In 2019, Akshay Kumar literally put himself on fire when he announced his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video Original show 'The End'. The shoot is planned to commence soon and Akshay has said in his multiple interviews that the series will take him back to his stunt days when he started his career three decades ago. Nothing has been revealed yet about the show.
3. Shahid Kapoor
After presenting Manoj Bajpayee in a new light with 'The Family Man', the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are set to show a different side of Shahid Kapoor in their yet-untitled quirky thriller. The show, which also stars Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, is an Amazon Prime Video India original. As per the reports, the series will stream on your digital screens by the end of this year.
4. Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Golden Globe-winning show, 'The Night Manager'. If sources are to be believed, Aditya will portray the role of Tom Hiddleston in the series. Hrithik Roshan was initially supposed to star in the Disney+ Hotstar miniseries, but then the 'Kalank' actor took his place.
5. Varun Dhawan
As per reports, Varun Dhawan will lead the Indian version of the international series 'Citadel'. The American version will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead, and its plot will tie up with the Indian version, being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for Amazon Prime Video India. Its announcement is expected to be made soon.