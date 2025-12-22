FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'

Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress? Her special Instagram wish on his birthday sparks rumours

Dipu Chandra Das lynched over workplace dispute, not blasphemy? Bangladesh police REVEAL shocking details

What Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its people expect from India?

Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing movie in...

Ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan set to captain THIS team in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'

Why Indian Students are Choosing the Germany Over the US and UK – How One Mumbai Consultancy is Leading the Shift

What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is one of the anticipated movies of 2026, promising raw action and emotion. After the teaser release, here are the four reasons why this film will spring a surprise at the box office.

Simran Singh | Dec 22, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

1.The return of Adivi Sesh

The return of Adivi Sesh
1

Adivi Sesh became a pan-India sensation by playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major (2022). It's been three years since we saw Adivi on the big screen. Dacoit will mark his return to the movies, that too in an entirely different role, which itself makes the movie an interesting watch. 

2.The sinister act of Anurag Kashyap

The sinister act of Anurag Kashyap
2

Anurag Kashyap is enjoying the other side of the camera. After impressing the masses and critics with his performance in Maharaja and other flicks, his performance in Dacoit will surely add more weight to the movie. 

3.Mrunal Thakur in her first action avatar

Mrunal Thakur in her first action avatar
3

For the very first time, Mrunal Thakur is seen in her action avatar in the film and in the teaser, the glimpses of her doing those aderaline gushing action stand out.

4.Dacoit clash: Chote packet mein bada dhamaka

Dacoit clash: Chote packet mein bada dhamaka
4

Dacoit will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The movie will be clashing with two biggies, Dhurandhar Part 2 and Yash's Toxic. Often, we have seen that in such clashes, the small-budget films become sleeper hits. So it will be an interesting choice of films releasing that week. 

