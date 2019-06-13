From Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Real love goes reel With Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer Singh’s wife in ’83, After Hrs takes a look at other couples who worked together even after tying the knot Deepali Singh

Jun 13, 2019, 06:05 AM IST A couple of days ago, we got a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry as a married couple in a commercial. And now, the power couple is all set to play husband-wife in ’83. Deepika will play Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama where her real-life husband will play her on-screen spouse, Kapil Dev. Interestingly, it’s the first time that DP-Ranveer will play a married couple in a film. In their earlier outings together, the duo played lovers in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), while in Padmaavat (2018), they did not even share screen space. However, it’s not the first time that married couples have translated their real chemistry on-screen as well. Here’s a look at a few of them...

1. KAJOL-AJAY DEVGN

1/3 While Ajay Devgn will play Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, wife Kajol will portray his on-screen wife. The couple, who has done movies like Gundaraj (1995), Ishq (1997) and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) prior to tying the knot, had a couple of releases post as well. The same year they formalised their relationship (February 1999), Dil Kya Kare also released. In 2000’s Raju Chacha and 2008’s U Me Aur Hum, the duo was again paired romantically on-screen. Now, it remains to be seen whether they will manage to impress the audience, once more, in the upcoming historical.



2. ABHISHEK BACHCHAN-AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

2/3 Before they tied the knot in 2007, this couple starred in several films including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) in which Ash shimmied to Kajra Re, 2006’s Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru. Of all the movies, the couple’s chemistry was most appreciated in Mani Ratnam’s Guru, where they portrayed a couple that goes through trials and tribulations to emerge triumphantly. Post marriage, though, the movies they did together did not translate into profitable ventures. Both, Sarkar Raj (2008) and Raavan (2010) failed to create any ripple at the BO. Recently, there was the buzz that the couple is set to reunite on screen after eight years in a film titled Gulab Jamun. However, it was reported later that they have opted out of it.



3. BIPASHA BASU-KARAN SINGH GROVER