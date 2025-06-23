1 . Aamir Khan

Let's start the list by addressing the elephant in the house. Aamir Khan is laughing all the way to the box office with the recent success of Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor is 60 years old, but in his latest movie, he still looked as fresh as Rancho from 3 Idiots. Aamir again proved that he's not just Mr Perfectionist, but also timeless.