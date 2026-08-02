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Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

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Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

This Friendship Day, here's a look at Bollywood films that beautifully redefined friendship on screen.

Simran Singh | Aug 02, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

1.Sholay

Sholay
1

This classic is the epitome of displaying friendship on celluloid. The iconic friendship of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) remains the gold standard of cinematic friendships. Their unwavering loyalty and sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

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2.Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai
2

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna brought a refreshing take on modern friendships, showing how true bonds survive misunderstandings, distance, and life's changing phases.

3.Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara
3

Another featurette from Farhan Akhtar's production, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, celebrated self-discovery, healing, and lifelong friendship through an unforgettable road trip across Spain.

4.Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
4

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, alongside a close-knit group of friends, beautifully captured how the bond evolves with time while remaining the emotional anchor through every stage of life.

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5.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
5

At the heart of the film is the rock-solid friendship between Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh). Sonu is the ultimate protective friend, balancing humour, emotion, and unwavering loyalty as he goes to great lengths to save his best friend from making the wrong life choice.

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