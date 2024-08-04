Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

From Shah Rukh Khan-Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan-Uday Chopra to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji and Boman Irani-Rajkumar Hirani, here's a look at some of the most iconic friendships in Bollywood.
Bollywood has given us many iconic friendships that have stood the test of time, both on and off screen. As we celebrate Friendship Day on August 4, 2024, let's take a closer look at some of the most heartwarming friendships within the Hindi film industry.
1. Boman Irani and Rajkumar Hirani
Boman Irani and Rajkumar Hirani share a bond that goes beyond the usual actor-director relationship. Their friendship blossomed during the making of Munna Bhai MBBS and since then, Boman has acted in all the movies directed by Hirani. These include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Dunki.
2. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are one of the OG friendships of Bollywood. Their bond began on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, when Johar assisted director Aditya Chopra. Over the years, they have given us some of the most memorable films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name is Khan.
3. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji first collaborated on the coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid, which marked Mukerji's directorial debut. Their next project, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, became a massive hit and the actor-director came back again for the fantasy action film Brahmastra, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2022.
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are often seen together at events and vacations, sharing a bond that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Their friendship is filled with fun and laughter, and their unwavering support for each other is truly heartwarming.
5. Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra
Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra's friendship dates back to their childhood, as both come from close film families. Their bond grew stronger over the years, especially during the making of Dhoom 2, in which Chopra played the lovable Ali and Roshan played the anti-hero master thief Aryan.