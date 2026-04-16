FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Hamza was an author and journalist too, see list of his books, journal

SpiceJet, Akasa Air Collision: Aircraft hit at Delhi's IGI Airport, suffer damage; Watch viral video

Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash

How Swatilina Barik's work is changing the way we see immigration?

Yash finally breaks silence to VFX's criticism in Ramayana, admits Ranbir Kapoor's film looks 'photorealistic': 'We’re aiming at topnotch product'

8th Pay Commission: Salary hike, pension boost, fitment factor explained for central govt employees and pensioners

Lalit Modi blames PCB for India-Pak cricket freeze, calls it 'politicisation by Pakistan'

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, achieves massive milestone in match-winning innings for RCB

PM Modi bats for Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha: 'No need to give it political colour'

IPL 2026: Can Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma step up without Rohit Sharma? MI race for tough test vs unbeaten PBKS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Hamza was an author and journalist too, see list of his books, journal

Radical bibliography of Amir Hamza: Dark literary legacy of Lashkar-e-Taiba

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic

Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash

MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness

OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is among the most-awaited films of the year. However, amid the anticipation of Nitesh Tiwari's direction, Krishnavataram came like a surprise, and its trailer left the audience stunned.

Simran Singh | Apr 16, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

1.The mesmerising visual spectacle

The mesmerising visual spectacle
1

The trailer is a visual feast, and every frame looks regal. The world of Krishna looks immensely enchanting in each shot, and in one word, the visuals in the trailer are impressive.

Advertisement

2.The Powerful Storytelling

The Powerful Storytelling
2

Krishnavtaram is the story of Lord Krishna and his gatha that we have grown up listening to. The trailer showcases Krishna beautifully as the playful, soft and his divine embodiment of love and joy.

3.Deep Emotional Core

Deep Emotional Core
3

Billed as a "heartfelt offering" for devotees, the story focuses heavily on the emotional bond between Radha and Krishna, promising a heartfelt narrative beyond just spectacles.

Watch the trailer of Krishnavataram Part One

4.Multi-Part Franchise Setup

Multi-Part Franchise Setup
4

As the first chapter of a three-part trilogy, the trailer sets up a massive, long-term exploration of Lord Krishna’s life, promising in-depth storytelling. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, Krishnavataram is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7, 2026.

TRENDING NOW

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Hamza was an author and journalist too, see list of his books, journal
Radical bibliography of Amir Hamza: Dark literary legacy of Lashkar-e-Taiba
SpiceJet, Akasa Air Collision: Aircraft hit at Delhi's IGI Airport, suffer damage; Watch viral video
SpiceJet, Akasa Air planes collide at Delhi airport; details here
Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash
MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash
How Swatilina Barik's work is changing the way we see immigration?
How Swatilina Barik's work is changing the way we see immigration?
Yash finally breaks silence to VFX's criticism in Ramayana, admits Ranbir Kapoor's film looks 'photorealistic': 'We’re aiming at topnotch product'
Yash reacts to Ramayana's VFX criticism, admits films look 'photorealistic'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement