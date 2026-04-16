Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

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BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Apr 16, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
1.The mesmerising visual spectacle
The trailer is a visual feast, and every frame looks regal. The world of Krishna looks immensely enchanting in each shot, and in one word, the visuals in the trailer are impressive.
2.The Powerful Storytelling
Krishnavtaram is the story of Lord Krishna and his gatha that we have grown up listening to. The trailer showcases Krishna beautifully as the playful, soft and his divine embodiment of love and joy.
3.Deep Emotional Core
Billed as a "heartfelt offering" for devotees, the story focuses heavily on the emotional bond between Radha and Krishna, promising a heartfelt narrative beyond just spectacles.
Watch the trailer of Krishnavataram Part One
4.Multi-Part Franchise Setup
As the first chapter of a three-part trilogy, the trailer sets up a massive, long-term exploration of Lord Krishna’s life, promising in-depth storytelling. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, Krishnavataram is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7, 2026.