Father’s Day 2022: From Hrithik Roshan to Saif Ali Khan, here are Bollywood’s hottest dads

On the special day. lets take a look at Bollywood's hottest fathers.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jun 19, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

One of the most important sources of support for any child is his or her father. He is someone who will always be there for you when you need a shoulder to cry on and who will take on all duties to make sure you are taken care of in life.

1. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
1/7

Hrithik is the father of teenagers Hridhaan and Hrehaan. He is a devoted father, has never left his two growing sons' sides even after he and Suzanne split up in 2013.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
2/7

The extraordinarily brilliant Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents to son Zain and daughter Misha. When not shooting, Shahid enjoys spending time with his children. In an interview, Shahid claimed that although his children don't know what he actually works for a career, they always express unadulterated joy at his accomplishments.

3. Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana
3/7

Aparshakti Khurana, a multi-talented actor, is happy to be the father of his adorable daughter Arzoie. In 2021, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti welcomed their first child. Being a devoted father, the young actor-singer is frequently seen posting videos and photos on social media.

4. Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi
4/7

The gorgeous Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are the proud parents of son Guriq and daughter Mehr. He frequently posts images and videos of him and Mehr having a fantastic time.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
5/7

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the best actors of the current time is a proud father to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

6. Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu
6/7

Kunal Kemmu and wife Soha Ali Khan are parents to a cute 5 year old daughter Inaaya Kaumi.  Like any father, Kunal loves to spend his free time with his kid.

7. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
7/7

He and his ex-wife Amrita Singh have two lovely children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sons Taimur and Jeh were born to Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

