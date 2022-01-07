Fashion Friday: Six times Malaika Arora stunned fans with her 'enchanting' looks

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress Malaika Arora is at the top of her fashion game, and here we're with specific proofs of her being the fashionista.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has aged like a fine wine, and here are the proofs that claim her to be the ace of grace. (All images source: Malaika Arora Instagram)

1. The naughty look

1/6 Let's start the list with a pinch of naughtiness, here's Malaika forcing us to fall for her by looking alluring in a satin dress with thigh-high slit.

2. Let the tigress out!

2/6 Sometimes you don't need to describe the beauty. Malaika is setting the temperature high with the animal print corset style dress.

3. Step aside!

3/6 Here's Malaika making statement through her grace. Standing tall, living life at her terms, and slaying it with her look.

4. Malaika's traditional avatar

4/6 Who said that a lady can't look sexy in a saree? Take a look at Malaika's desi traditional look.

5. Malaika 'Snow White' Arora

5/6 Isn't Malaika the perfect choice for 'Snow White?' She looks graciously charming in the white gown.

6. The glittery Arora