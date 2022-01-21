Search icon
Fashion Friday: Photos of 'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday that prove her superior sense of style

You adore her charming looks and acting chops, now let's check some brilliant fashion statements by Ananya Panday.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 21, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress Ananya Panday has made waves not only through her acting chops, but also by her superlative fashion statements, and today we will track some of her looks where she proved her flawless style quotient. (All images Ananya Panday Instagram) 

 

1. Hello Ms Sunshine

Here Ananya's slaying fashion rules by donning the bright-yellow floral one piece to perfection, and her smile adds more value. 

 

2. Desi Ananya Videsi Attitude

Who can look so stunning in such an ethnic ghagra choli, other than the 'Liger' star. 

 

3. Kill it with silence

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress looks sensuously graceful in a green bralette with leather pants, and her attitude is just like the cherry on the cake. 

 

4. Amazingly charming Panday

We don't need much to say as Panday is looking blazing hot in the red one-piece. 

 

5. The 'WOW' look

Let's end this list with the ravishing look of Ananya, as she's looking uber cool and sexy in a corset and skirt. 

 

