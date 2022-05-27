Search icon
Fashion Friday: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kiara Advani shines in Indian and western outfits

Kiara Advani can top the fashion score in every outfit, and these pictures testify to it as a fact.

  DNA Web Team
  May 27, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and she's currently promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Apart from her adorable charm, Kiara's fashion sense also knocks her followers down with amazement. So, here we are with the impeccable fashion understanding of Kiara. (All images source: Kiara Advani Instagram)  

1. Kiara Advani- The stunner

Calling Kiara a stunner will be an understatement. The lady knows how to keep her fans amazed with her glimpses. This is Kiara's latest look in co-ord set during the promotion of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She looks charming, doesn't she? 

2. The astounding beauty of Kiara Advani

By looking at Kiara slaying hard in the satin co-ord outfit, you will go 'oh my my.' That's why we said earlier that calling her a stunner would be an understatement. 

3. Kiara Advani- The ethnic beauty

Here's another proof of Kiara's superior fashion sense. The Good Newwz actress is looking charmingly loveable in Indo-western lehenga choli. 

4. Kiara Advani is killing it with silence

Here's the perfect example of 'if looks could kill.' Kiara has donned the bodycon with perfection, and this is another example of Advani's pro fashion game.  

5. Kiara Advani- The beach baby

Not only Indian and western outfits, but Kiara can also score high in swimwear, and this photo proves it. 

6. Shimmery Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked enchanting and captivating in this shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. The actress will next be seen in Dharma Production's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, that will hit cinemas on June 24. 

