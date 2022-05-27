Fashion Friday: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kiara Advani shines in Indian and western outfits

Kiara Advani can top the fashion score in every outfit, and these pictures testify to it as a fact.

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and she's currently promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Apart from her adorable charm, Kiara's fashion sense also knocks her followers down with amazement. So, here we are with the impeccable fashion understanding of Kiara. (All images source: Kiara Advani Instagram)