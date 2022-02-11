Fashion Friday: 'Gehraiyaan' star Deepika Padukone and her captivating fashion game

Apart from captivating the big screen with her act, Deepika Padukone knows how to allure the audience with her look too.
Actress Deepika Padukone never fails to impress with her acting chops, and she always treats her admirers with her alluring beauty. Let's jot down a few of 'Gehraiyaan' star's dazzling looks. (All images source: Deepika Padukone Instagram)
1. The ultimate siren
Let's start our list with her latest picture that broke the internet. Deepika donned red bodycon during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions perfectly, and she's is looking seducingly beautiful in it.
2. The lethal look
Deepika can shine in almost every outfit. But this one showcases her attitude with grace at the same time. The 'Om Shanti Om' beauty wore corset style shirt and jeans to perfection, and that's what her lethal.
3. Kabhi 'Piku' kabhi 'Veronica'
This picture certifies the fact that Deepika looks attractive in western, and she can also look enchanting in a traditional as well. Here is the proof where Padukone is nailing velvet suit like a pro.
4. The side look
Who else can ace this side look other than the 'Cocktail' actress? With this red top and leather pants, Deepika proves her to the top in her fashion game.
5. The flaring queen
When you have Deepika gracing an off-shoulder flared dress with such ease, you know that you are gazing at the fashionista.