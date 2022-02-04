Fashion Friday: From beach baby to Sarvagunn sampann, Sara Ali Khan nails every look

Sara Ali Khan is the perfect mixture of Sweet and Spicy, and that's what makes her the perfect choice for this week's Fashion Friday.
Sara Ali Khan has jumped back into the game with her last-released 'Atrangi Re.' Apart from steller act, Sara also managed to charm her fans through her distinctive fashionable looks. Without much ado, let's jot down some of her fashionable looks. (All images source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
1. The Beach Baby
Let's start the list that will give us perfect weekend goals. This picture is from the 'Simmba' actress Maldives vacation, and she looks terrific in the multi-coloured bikini.
2. Slay it with Grace!
The bubbly Sara can slay the fashion police with her grace, and her look in the Indo-western co-ord outfit is a treat for her fans.
3. Sizzling Sara
Apart from her magnetic charm, her poise gaze adds more value to her personality, and even in this red lehenga choli, Sara sizzles straight to her follower's hearts.
4. Make way for Rani Sara
Sara Ali Khan is looking like a princess in Manish Malhotra's heavily embroidered lehenga choli, and her gracious appeal completes the look. In this look, Khan perfectly matches as a Sarvagunn Sampann girl.
5. Keep it casually cool
We end the list as Sara Ali Khan dons the crop-top with shorts perfectly, and asked 'To Chill' at weekends. As we mentioned earlier, Khan is the perfect mixture of Sweet and Spicy, and these pictures prove her ultimate fashion game.