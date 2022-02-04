Fashion Friday: From beach baby to Sarvagunn sampann, Sara Ali Khan nails every look

Sara Ali Khan is the perfect mixture of Sweet and Spicy, and that's what makes her the perfect choice for this week's Fashion Friday.

Sara Ali Khan has jumped back into the game with her last-released 'Atrangi Re.' Apart from steller act, Sara also managed to charm her fans through her distinctive fashionable looks. Without much ado, let's jot down some of her fashionable looks. (All images source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)