Fashion Friday: Be it lehenga choli or multi-coloured bikini, Katrina Kaif knows how to slay in style

There is a reason why Katrina Kaif is known as a fashionista, here are some of the proofs of her ultimate fashion sense.

Bollywood's very own Barbie aka Katrina Kaif has been a fashionista for ages. Time and again, she set new benchmarks and impressed people with her ace fashion sense. From traditional to leisurewear, Kaif knows how to be there. So, let's jot down a few of her amazing fashionable looks in our Fashion Friday list. (All image source: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

1. The beechy weekend calling

1/6 Let's give you some motivation to go out and enjoy the weekend, under the blue skies, or inside the blue. The multi-colour bikini of 'Ek The Tiger' actress give us perfect swimwear look, doesn't she?

2. Flare it up!

2/6 Here's a firey, alluring look of Katrina... tipped perfectly with her swag and the blazing Lehanga choli. Kaif knows how to slay fashion police and set new rules.

3. The 'Oh My God' look

3/6 Not everyone can carry a body-hugging outfit with such grace, and when it comes to bodycon, Katrina is a sexy exception to it.

4. For the love of blue

4/6 Is it us, or does Katrina really add more shine to blue? In this one-piece, Kaif scored 10 on 10.

5. Charmingly gorgeous

5/6 In this floral co-ord with shorts, the 'Tiger 3' certifies why she's been entitled as B'town's Barbie girl.

6. The lady in black