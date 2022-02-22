PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar post-wedding celebrations at Zoya Akhtar's house

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19 at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple hasn't released the official pictures from the ceremony yet, but they were spotted in Mumbai on Monday (February 21) on multiple occasions. First, when they distributed sweets to the paparazzi at their home in the evening after getting their marriage registered and later when the newlyweds continued their post-wedding celebrations at Farhan's sister-director Zoya Akhtar's home in Bandra. (All images: Viral Bhayani)