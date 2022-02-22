PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar post-wedding celebrations at Zoya Akhtar's house

Have a look at the pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash at Zoya Akhtar's house.
Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19 at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple hasn't released the official pictures from the ceremony yet, but they were spotted in Mumbai on Monday (February 21) on multiple occasions. First, when they distributed sweets to the paparazzi at their home in the evening after getting their marriage registered and later when the newlyweds continued their post-wedding celebrations at Farhan's sister-director Zoya Akhtar's home in Bandra. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar arrive in style
Farhan Akhtar donned an all-black look for the party, while the bride Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in a lavender backless gown. The couple didn't pose for the cameras and immediately rushed to Zoya's house.
2. Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi are proud parents
Farhan's father Javed Akhtar and his stepmother Shabana Azmi were the obvious guests at Zoya Akhtar's party. Legendary scriptwriter Javed had recited a special poem for the newlyweds at their wedding.
3. Anusha Dandekar poses for camera
Shibani Dandekar's sister and popular VJ Anusha Dandekar arrived at the party and posed for the shutterbugs. Shibani's other sister Apeksha Dandekar was also spotted at the venue.
4. Rhea Chakraborty graces the party
Shibani's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was also one of the guests. Shibani had publicly supported Rhea when the 'Jalebi' actress suffered a media trial after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
5. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Khandala wedding
Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Saqib Saleem, and Amrita Arora were seen attending their wedding in Khandala.