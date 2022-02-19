Search icon
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar marriage: Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar arrive in style- PHOTOS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's intimate wedding turned out to be a grand affair. Check out the guests for the big day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 19, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have taken the solemn vows and got hitched at the Saturday afternoon wedding. The family kept the occasion in Khandala, and many of Akhtar and Dandekar's friends and colleagues attended the wedding. Let's take a look at the guests. (All images source Viral Bhayani)

1. Meet the 'Bride and Groom'

1/9

Let's congratulate the newly-wedded duo of the town. Farhan looked dapper in his black three-piece, and Shibani also looked dreamy in her outfit. 

2. Hrithik Roshan and family

2/9

Farhan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Hrithik Roshan arrived at the venue with his parents' father Rakesh and mother Pinky. 

3. Anusha Dandekar

3/9

Farhan's sister-in-law and bride Shibani's sister actress Anusha Dandekar is all smiles, and while reaching the venue, she posed happily for the paps.  

4. Rhea Chakraborty

4/9

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has graced every occasion of the duo, and she was among the earliest attendee at the wedding. 

5. Amrita Arora

5/9

Like Rhea, Amrita Arora also graced the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. The actress looked dazzling in white Lehanga choli. 

6. Saqib Saleem

6/9

Saqib Saleem who was last seen in '83' has also attended the wedding and he looked cool in a white sherwani. 

7. Satish Shah and family

7/9

The veteran actor Satish Shah also graced Farhan and Shibani's marriage with his family. 

8. Shankar Mahadevan- Ehsaan Noorani

8/9

Farhan's frequent collaborator music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani turned the afternoon wedding musical with their presence. 

9. Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker

9/9

Here's acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita heading towards the venue. 

