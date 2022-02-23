Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's dreamy wedding photos with family, friends will melt your heart

Producer-director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with actress-model-singer Shibani Dandekar on February 19 at Farhan's parents Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's farmhouse Sukoon in Khandala. The intimate, private ceremony was attended by their friends and families which included the entire Dandekar and Akhtar families consisting of Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Farah Khan, Anusha Dandekar, and others. Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora also graced the special occasion.



On Wednesday, February 23, the newlyweds finally dropped some stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts.



(All images: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)