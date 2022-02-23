Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's dreamy wedding photos with family, friends will melt your heart

Have a look at the mesmerising photos from Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding ceremony.
Producer-director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with actress-model-singer Shibani Dandekar on February 19 at Farhan's parents Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's farmhouse Sukoon in Khandala. The intimate, private ceremony was attended by their friends and families which included the entire Dandekar and Akhtar families consisting of Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Farah Khan, Anusha Dandekar, and others. Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora also graced the special occasion.
On Wednesday, February 23, the newlyweds finally dropped some stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts.
(All images: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
1. Farhan-Shibani with the Akhtars
The newly weds posed with the entire Akhtar clan present at the wedding which included legendary artists Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, choreographer-director Farah Khan who also happens to be Farhan's cousin, actress Tanvi Azmi, Farhan's mother Honey Irani and others.
2. Farhan-Shibani with the Dandekars
The newlyweds Farhan and Shibani are posing with Shibani's parents, Shashidhar Dandekar and Sulabha Dandekar in this happy picture.
3. Farhan with her sister-in-laws
Farhan Akhtar is giving a cheeky pose with Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha, who can't control their beautiful smiles, in this photograph.
4. Farhan's 'Ek pal ka jeena' moment
In this candid click, the groom Farhan Akhtar can be seen in the famous 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step with Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, and Shabana Azmi.
5. The 'Senorita' performance
Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan grooved to their song 'Senorita' from Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' at the wedding. We are sure Abhay Deol would have been terribly missed by the duo.
6. Farhan-Shibani's romantic pose
The newlyweds are seen smiling and looking down in this beautiful black and white picture from the ceremony.
7. Shibani with her father-in-law
Shibani Dandekar is seen dancing with her father-in-law scriptwriter-poet Javed Akhtar in this sweet picture.
8. Farhan-Shibani exchange rings
The picture-perfect moment of the newlyweds exchanging their wedding rings is captured in this photograph.
9. Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani
Farhan Akhtar's frequent collaborators, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani sang the title song of Farhan's first directorial film 'Dil Chahta Hai' at the ceremony.
10. The not-so-serious couple
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar enjoy a fun, laughing moment on their special occasion in these candid photographs.
11. You may now kiss the bride
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kiss each other in this lovely romantic picture clicked at the right moment at their wedding ceremony.
We wish a happy, married life to the newlyweds!