Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film

Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal-starrer Faraaz releases in cinemas on February 3. Here are the photos from the film screening on Thursday night.
Based on the 2016 Dhaka terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in the Bangladesh capital city, the thriller drama Faraaz is all set to release in cinemas on February 3. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film marks the acting debut of Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son. Apart from the Kapoor scion, Faraaz also stars Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in the leading role.
A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday night, February 2. Here are some of the celebrities who attended the same. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta of Four More Shots Please! fame attended the film screening and posed for the cameras.
2. Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha, who has co-produced the film under his banner Benaras Media Works, arrived in a black shirt.
3. Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher, who has appeared in web series like Breathe: Into the Shadows and Faadu, was seen at the screening too.
4. Pavail Gulati
Pavail Gulati, who was seen in the films Dobaaraa and Goodbye last year, reached the screening in a white shirt.
5. Kumud Mishra
Kumud Mishra, who revived his career with an impactful performance in Rockstar, also attended the Faraaz screening.