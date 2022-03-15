Expensive things Aamir Khan owns - Luxurious house in Bandra, farmhouse in Panchgani to property in Beverly Hills

As Aamir Khan continues to make headlines for his recent statements, we thought of bringing to you a list of the most expensive things he owns.
Superstar Aamir Khan is in the news for a recent interview wherein he made some explosive statements while opening up about his personal life, family, career and additionally, also spoke about spirituality, alcoholism and value system.
Aamir spoke about how he regrets not having spent time with his family, not shouldering his responsibilities and taking those close to him for granted. He also spoke about how he got absorbed in work and didn't spend the amount of time he wanted to with his family.
Meanwhile, as Aamir Khan continues to make headlines for his recent statements, we thought of bringing to you a list of the most expensive things the superstar owns.
1. Aamir Khan's 5,000-sq ft property in Bandra
Aamir Khan's 5,000-sq ft property in Bandra, spread over two floors, is designed by renowned designer, Anuradha Parikh. The sprawling apartment is simple, yet elegant and brings in a sense of homeliness complete with a study, a central living space, and ample outer space for get-togethers. The property is estimated to be worth Rs 65 crore.
2. Aamir Khan: Rolls Royce Ghost
The Rolls Royce Ghost is owned by very few B-town celebrities. This car owned by Aamir Khan costs anywhere between Rs. 5.25 – Rs. 6.83 crore (ex-showroom).
3. Aamir Khan: Bentley Continental Flying Spur
Aamir Khan's Bentley Continental Flying Spur has a special number plate. This car owned by the actor is numbered '0007'. A handcrafted luxury from Great Britain, Bentley Flying Spur, approximately in the range of Rs. 3.21 – Rs. 3.41 crore, is a combination of aggressive power and spectacular features.
4. Aamir Khan: BMW 6 series GT
Aamir Khan reportedly spent a whopping Rs. 65 lakh to get his model with the customised interiors.
5. Aamir Khan: Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600
The Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600 can resist landmines and AK-47 bullets. The car cost Aamir Khan a whopping Rs. 10.5 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
6. Aamir Khan: Range Rover Vogue
The Range Rover Vogue reportedly costs approximately Rs 2.26 crore.
7. Aamir Khan: Properties in Mumbai
According to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir Khan owns two flats in Marina and one in Bella Vista at Pali Hill, Bandra. As per a Hindustan Times report, he is said to have also invested in a commercial space in Santa Cruz West, worth Rs 35 crores.
8. Aamir Khan: Farm house in Panchgani
Spread over two acres of greenery and surrounded by majestic hills, Aamir Khan's Panchgani farmhouse is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore. Reportedly, it cost him Rs 7 crores in 2012-2013.
9. Aamir Khan: Properties in Uttar Pradesh
Besides his properties in Mumbai, Aamir Khan also owns 22 houses in Shahabad, UP. These houses are Khan's ancestral property which he bought from his uncle. The properties are worth Rs 30 crore, as per a Bollywoodlife.com report.
10. Aamir Khan: Property in the US
Aamir Khan also owns a property in the US. The beautiful house is located in Beverly Hills and is worth Rs 75 crore.