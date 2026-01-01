Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

1 . Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, working with Diljit Dosanjh

"This film is very special to me. You know, I've grown up watching Border, I don't know how many times. We all have, right? That film means so much to all of us. So, the moment I got to know that there's a film called Border 2, that's in the making, and when I got to know that Anurag Singh is directing, and I worked with Anurag, and my first film with Diljit, which was Punjab 1984, was directed by Anurag, that film is my most special film. That film changed my life, my career. So, it is a very special association."

She further added, "I reached out to Anurag, and he said, 'Yes, of course, I have something for you in the movie'. He narrated to me, and I said, I'm doing it. I'm very excited, very grateful. The film means a lot to all of us. The first day of being on set, I remember, a lot of memories from watching Border on TV struck again, and then being on set, with Sandese Aate Hain playing. It was so amazing."

Speaking about working with Diljit, she said, "You always enjoy working with Diljit. You also learn something from his passion, his work, and the way he is. Anurag is a fantastic director. It was amazing to be back on set with these two legends."