Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jan 01, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
1.Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, working with Diljit Dosanjh
"This film is very special to me. You know, I've grown up watching Border, I don't know how many times. We all have, right? That film means so much to all of us. So, the moment I got to know that there's a film called Border 2, that's in the making, and when I got to know that Anurag Singh is directing, and I worked with Anurag, and my first film with Diljit, which was Punjab 1984, was directed by Anurag, that film is my most special film. That film changed my life, my career. So, it is a very special association."
She further added, "I reached out to Anurag, and he said, 'Yes, of course, I have something for you in the movie'. He narrated to me, and I said, I'm doing it. I'm very excited, very grateful. The film means a lot to all of us. The first day of being on set, I remember, a lot of memories from watching Border on TV struck again, and then being on set, with Sandese Aate Hain playing. It was so amazing."
Speaking about working with Diljit, she said, "You always enjoy working with Diljit. You also learn something from his passion, his work, and the way he is. Anurag is a fantastic director. It was amazing to be back on set with these two legends."
2.Sonam Bajwa on success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
On her journey from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood, Sonam said, "I think 2025 was so special. I've been so blessed to receive so much love in Punjabi films. And I got to see the audience's love for the films that I did this year, and the kind of love we got, I got for Deewanit was very overwhelming, and I'm just so grateful. And I was just thinking today that, okay, towards the end of the year, I have so much to thank God for, I have so much to thank the audiences for.
Do you know that Sonam and Harshvardhan Rane secretly went to Gaiety Galaxy to see the reactions, wearing a burqa? Speaking about the same, Sonam revealed, "So, I had the chance to go to Gaiety Galaxy. So, it was a very spontaneous plan. But we do not want to distract the audience. If we've come to watch that film, we don't want to ruin that experience. So we went into the cinema hall wearing a burqa. I will forever cherish that experience. Because the way the audiences were responding and reacting to the songs, to the dialogues, to everything. To the twist, the interval. Some people were even abusing. But I felt so happy to see this kind of response from the audience."
3.Sonam Bajwa on her career trajectory, balancing Punjabi films with Bollywood
Since Sonam has made a successful mark in Bollywood, will she be able to maintain a balance between languages? Sonam replies, "I felt that this is the time for me to transition into Hindi films. I had my share of contributions, my part to play in Punjabi cinema. And I just felt that, okay, this is the right time to focus on Hindi films. And I did that. But Punjabi films will always have my heart. And I would always try and do one film a year. But yes, primarily, the focus will be here (in Bollywood). But I will make sure that I do one film in Punjabi cinema every year." For 2026, Sonam has already shot her Punjabi film.
Watch the podcast with Sonam Bajwa
4.Sonam Bajwa on Punjabi actor's going pan-India, collaborating with South stars
With Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, and now Sonam Bajwa, Punjabi actors are now getting acceptance in Bollywood. Diljit's collaboration with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD and with Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter One has made Sonam proud. Speaking about the same, she adds, "This phase is amazing. There are opportunities for all actors from all regions. The portrayal of Punjabi culture has definitely evolved and become more authentic. Diljit has done some fabulous work. I want to see him grow bigger, maybe collaborating with Allu Arjun."
5.Sonam Bajwa on dropping her no-kiss policy for Bollywood
In earlier interviews, Sonam stated that she would follow a no-kiss policy in her career. However, now she has evolved as an actor and has a different opinion. Ask her if she'll be okay with kissing scenes, Sonam adds, "I don't know. I think a lot will depend. Initially, I think I had kept those barriers that 'no, no, not this, not that'. But when you grow as an actor, you evolve with time. I don't want to fixate on that. I want to go with the flow and see. I never have to compromise on my work ethic or my conscience." Sonam's upcoming film, Border 2 will be releasing in cinemas on Januaray 23.