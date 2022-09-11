Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy curves in white bodycon dress on her Ibiza vacation

Esha Gupta's latest vacation pictures have set Instagram on fire. Check her bold photos here.
Esha Gupta, who was most recently seen in the web series Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol, is currently on her trip to the Spanish island of Ibiza. Check out her latest vacation pictures. (All images: Esha Gupta/Instagram)
1. Esha Gupta's hourglass figure
Esha Gupta is seen flaunting her sexy curves and hourglass figure in this photo which the Rustom actress captioned, "Sunsets in Ibiza".
2. Esha Gupta's seductive looks
Esha Gupta, who has often been placed in the most desirable women lists, gives seductive looks in this photo from her Ibiza vacation.
3. Esha Gupta enjoys her drink
Esha Gupta, who competed in the beauty pageant Miss India International in 2007, can be seen enjoying her drink here seated on a red sofa.
4. Esha Gupta's Bollywood films
After making a successful debut with Jannat 2, Esha Gupta was also seen in films such as Humshakals Chakravyuh, Baadshaho, and Commando 2.
5. Esha Gupta's sensuous photos
The actress, featured in the music video Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, breaks the internet with such sensuous pictures on her Instagram.
6. Esha Gupta's Spanish boyfriend
Esha Gupta is in a relationship with Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar and keeps sharing romantic pictures with him.