Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy curves in bold cutout dress, breathtaking photos go viral

Take a look at Esha Gupta's jaw-dropping photos here.

  • Jun 23, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

Esha Gupta is a sensuous queen who also has great taste in clothing. The actress frequently releases sweltering images that leave fans gasping for air.

1. Esha Gupta's outfit

Esha Gupta displays her flawlessly toned physique while wearing a black dress with a sexy cutout.

2. Esha Gupta's makeup

The actress had kohl-rimmed eyes and a matte lip.

3. Esha Gupta's hairdo

The waves of lustrous hair added the finishing touch to her appearance.

4. Esha Gupta's footwear

Esha Gupta wore a pair of silver high heels, which looked stunning with her dress and added a splash of colour.

5. Esha Gupta poses for the lens

Esha can be seen showing off her back in the beautiful black dress in the first image included in the post. In the following image, Esha is seated on a table and strikes a beautiful pose. 

6. Esha Gupta's projects

In terms of her acting career, Esha Gupta most recently appeared with Bobby Deol in the third season of Aashram on MX Player Original. Alongside Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda, she made her acting debut in the 2012 murder thriller Jannat 2. 

