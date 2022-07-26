Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani flaunts her curves in sexy crop top and thigh-high slit skirt

Nobody can nail movie promotions as good as Disha Patani, and her latest photos are evident proofs.
Disha Patani knows how to slay on-screen and off-screen. Be it on the silver screen, or during the movie promotion tour, Disha is an absolute stunner. Let's check out some of her latest hot, sexy, and desirable photos. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)
1. Disha Patani- The sexy doll
Disha is a criminal. She should be charged for capturing her fans' hearts, and killing them with her oomph. This is Patani's latest look from her Ek Villain promotional tour.
2. The flashy Disha Patani
This look of Disha has certainly become an instant sensation, as she is looking fab in a neon crop-top with a plunging neckline, paired with a sparkly thigh-high skirt.
3. The killer gaze of Disha Patani
Here's another fine example of Disha Patani nailing the black bodycon outfit.
4. Disha Patani is geared up for her next big thing
After impressing the masses with Malang, Disha has teamed up with director Mohit Suri for Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
5. Disha Patani's love for action
Disha has a certain soft corner for 'being badass.' After Ek Villain Returns, Disha will be seen in another actioner, Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.