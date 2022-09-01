Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani looks sizzling hot in black leather bodycon, photos go viral

Disha Patani has set the internet on fire with her latest photos. Let's check out the sizzling pictures
Disha Patani never fails to impress, and she will bring the internet down with her hot, sizzling, sexy photos. Let's take a look at her latest photoshoot. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)
1. Lady in Black- Disha Patani
Disha wore a sexy black leather bodycon dress for the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022, and there is no better way to acknowledge the black lady other than this outfit.
2. Disha Patani setting the internet on fire
The new carousel post of Disha went viral in no time. Disha surely knows how to set the internet on fire.
3. Disha Patani's success streak continues
With Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani maintained her success streak. Her performance in John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor starrer won appreciation from the masses.
4. Disha Patani- The mermaid
Here's another look of Disha for the annual awards night. Doesn't she look like a mermaid in this outfit?