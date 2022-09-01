Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani looks sizzling hot in black leather bodycon, photos go viral

Disha Patani has set the internet on fire with her latest photos. Let's check out the sizzling pictures

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 01, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Disha Patani never fails to impress, and she will bring the internet down with her hot, sizzling, sexy photos. Let's take a look at her latest photoshoot. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)

1. Lady in Black- Disha Patani

Lady in Black- Disha Patani
1/4

Disha wore a sexy black leather bodycon dress for the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022, and there is no better way to acknowledge the black lady other than this outfit. 

2. Disha Patani setting the internet on fire

Disha Patani setting the internet on fire
2/4

The new carousel post of Disha went viral in no time. Disha surely knows how to set the internet on fire. 

3. Disha Patani's success streak continues

Disha Patani's success streak continues
3/4

With Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani maintained her success streak. Her performance in John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor starrer won appreciation from the masses. 

4. Disha Patani- The mermaid

Disha Patani- The mermaid
4/4

Here's another look of Disha for the annual awards night. Doesn't she look like a mermaid in this outfit? 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.