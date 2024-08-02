Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

The Bachchan family is one of the foremost families of Bollywood. Headed by the biggest superstar Hindi cinema has seen, the Bachchans boast of several other notable celebs. But the members of this illustrious family are not simply actors and performers but most of them are highly educated too. Let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of the members of this family