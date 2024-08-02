Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

A look at the educational qualifications of the Bachchan family
The Bachchan family is one of the foremost families of Bollywood. Headed by the biggest superstar Hindi cinema has seen, the Bachchans boast of several other notable celebs. But the members of this illustrious family are not simply actors and performers but most of them are highly educated too. Let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of the members of this family
1. Amitabh Bachchan, graduate from DU
Amitabh Bachchan did his schooling at Boys' High School & College in Allahabad and the prestigious Sherwood College in Nainital. He attained a Bachelor in Science degree from Kirori Mal College in Delhi
2. Jaya Bachchan, FTII alumna
Jaya Bachchan completed her schooling from St. Joseph's Convent School, Bhopal. Later, she did the coveted Bachelors in Arts degree from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune
3. Abhishek Bachchan, studied in the US
Abhishek Bachchan completed his schooling from Aiglon College in Switzerland. He had earlier attended various schools in Mumbai and Delhi. He enrolled in a business administration at Boston University but dropped out to pursue a career in acting
4. Aishwarya Rai, dropped out of college
Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed her schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir High School in Mumbai, following which she did her junior college from Jai Hind College and DG Ruparel College. She pursued a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but dropped out after her modelling career took off
5. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, MBA
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya, attended Modern School, New Delhi, and the prestigious Doon School. She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree
6. Navya Naveli Nanda, tech graduate
Navya Naveli Nanda, the daughter of Shweta, studied at Fordham University in New York City. She has a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology & UX Design
7. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, PhD from Cambridge
Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was one of the foremost Hindi poets of his time. He pursued his higher education from Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University, and later obtained his PhD from Cambridge on WB Yeats and occultism