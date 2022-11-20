Search icon
Drishyam 2: Here's the whopping fees Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, others charged for film's sequel

According to reports, Drishyam 2 actors have charged whopping fees for the movie. Let's take a look.

  • Nov 20, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Drishyam 2 is the follow-up to the popular 2015 film Drishyam. Both Hindi-language Drishyam films, which debuted in 2013 and 2021, star Mohanlal. The sequel stars Ajay Devgn. Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Sara. According to reports, these actors have charged whopping fees for the movie. Let's take a look.

1. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
In the film, Ajay Devgn portrays Vijay Salgaonkar, a guy who will do anything to defend his family. After becoming popular as Vijay, Ajay is returning with Drishyam 2. Media reports state that Ajay charged Rs. 30 crore for the film.

2. Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna reportedly received Rs 2.5 crore for the movie, as per Bollywoodlife.

3. Tabu

Tabu
In the follow-up to Drishyam, the popular 2015 movie starring Tabu, she also makes a reappearance. According to reports, Tabu was paid Rs 3.5 crore for Drishyam 2.

4. Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran
According to sources, Shriya received payment of Rs 2 crore for Drishyam 2.

5. Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor
Rajat Kapoor the deceased's father and Meera's spouse in Drishyam. In Drishyam 2, Rajat will play the same part again. According to Bollywoodlife, he received an Rs. 1 crore check for the film.

