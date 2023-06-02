trendingPhotosDetail

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

We all love Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha, but we equally adored the child artiste who played Jr Ved in Imtiaz Ali's film. Let's get to know more about the promising talent.

Imtiaz Ali's 2015 romantic drama Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, wasn't a major box office success, but the film has gained a cult status in these years. Every character from the film has left an impact on moviegoers. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Sehgal were the real stars. Yash played the role of Junior Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and the uncanny resemblance he shared with Ranbir stunned the cinema lovers. Let's find out more about grown-up Yash. (Image source: Yash Sehgal Twitter)

1. Ranbir Kapoor posing with his younger self

1/6 During Tamasha's release, Yash was spotted with Ranbir during the promotions. In the other photo, the director Imtiaz posed with Yash during the production.

2. Cute, cuter, cutest-Yash Sehgal

2/6 If you found Yash Sehgal cute in the film, check out the adorable baby photo of the actor. Doesn't he look notoriously charming?

3. Yash Sehgal in his teens

3/6 Here's a teenage Yash Sehgal and he still retains that innocence in his eyes.

4. A grown-up Yash Sehgal

4/6 This is Yash Sehgal's latest photos. The cute boy has grown up as a handsome boy, and these photos might make you feel old enough.

5. Yash Sehgal's obsession with mirror selfies

5/6 If you noticed Yash's social media profile, the boy is obsessed with mirror selfies, posing before the mirror with his iPhone.

6. Yash Sehgal with Alia Bhatt