Diwali 2022: Sawariyaa, Blue, Thugs of Hindostan, biggest films that ended up being disaster in festive period

Do you think Diwali always bring prosperity to Bollywood? You will have a change of heart after reading this.
Yesterday we did a story on how Diwali is considered the safest bet in Bollywood. However, even during the festive season, films have flopped, and they failed so miserably, that they ended up making huge losses to the producers. Let's take a look at the biggest disasters released during Diwali with the loss they incurred. (Images source: Twitter) (Box office data source: Box Office India)
1. Made In China
We start our list with the 2019 comedy-drama Made In China. Rajkummar Rao. Mouni Roy starrer was released with Housefull 4, and it tanked at the box office.
Box office loss: Rs 16 crores
2. Thugs of Hindostan
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan was considered among the biggest film of 2018. However, after its release, the film ended up being one of the biggest flops of Bollywood.
Box office loss: Rs 45 crores
3. Action Replayy
In 2010, Akshay Kumar clashed with Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 3. The result, Action Replayy was one of the major flops of the year.
Box office loss: Rs 5 crores
4. Blue
Before Action Replayy, Akshay clashed with Ajay in Diwali 2009 with his action thriller Blue. The film opened better than Devgn's All The Best, but from weekdays onwards, Blue saw a drastic decline, whereas ATB saw a surprising rise in collections.
Box office loss: Rs 17 crores
5. Saawariya
We end our list with another anticipated film turned major flop at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's debut film Saawariya was released with SRK's Om Shanti Om at the box office, and the film was rejected by the audience.
Box office loss: Rs 6 crores