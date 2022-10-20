Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend

5/5

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal starrer Om Shanti Om was released in the festive period of Diwali on November 2007, and the rest is history

Budget: Rs 40 crores

Box office: Rs 148 crores

All eyes are on Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. The two actors have clashed on Diwali before, and Kumar didn't stood victorious against Devgn. Let's hope they both made Diwali 2022 a blockbuster.