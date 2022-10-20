Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend

As Diwali is known as the festival of prosperity and good fortune, Bollywood filmmakers also minted huge releasing their flicks on festival weekend.
Every year Bollywood looks upon Diwali weekend as the most anticipated, safe, and lucky period for releasing films. As the festival of lights is known for bringing prosperity and luck, our filmmakers earned a ton load of money by dropping their flick at the festive weekend. Let's take a look at some of the all-time blockbusters released on Diwali with their budgets and box office collections (All images source: Instagram)
(Budget source: Box Office Indis. Box office figures Source: Bollywood Hungama)
1. Sooryavanshi
Let's start with last year's actioner Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty's cop universe film was awaited for multiple reasons, and one of them was the revival of the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer was the first major release after the Covid pandemic, and thus the film had huge baggage of getting things back to normal.
Budget: Rs 200 crores
Worldwide box office: Rs 294 crores
2. Krrish 3
The third instalment of the superhero sci-fi franchise was released on November 1, 2013, and it broke several records at the box office. Hrithik Roshan starrer was hailed as the best film of 2013 and left an impressive mark on its viewers.
Budget: 95 crores
Worldwide box office: Rs 394 crores
3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif starrer Jab Tak Hain Jaan was the last directorial of maverick filmmaker Yash Chopra. The film was released on November 12, 2012, with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar, and both films worked well at the box office
Budget: Rs 78 crores
Worldwide box office: Rs 235 crores
4. Golmaal 3
The third instalment of another Rohit Shetty's hit franchise was released on November 10, 2010, and it brought the house down with laughter. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi starrer Golmaal 3 is still considered among the best in the series after the original 2006 film. Rohit has released other instalments of the series Golmaal Returns and Golmaal Again in the Diwali period, and they all worked well. But when it comes to content, G3 races ahead of them.
Budget: Rs 50 crores
Worldwide box office collection: Rs 169 crores
5. Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal starrer Om Shanti Om was released in the festive period of Diwali on November 2007, and the rest is history
Budget: Rs 40 crores
Box office: Rs 148 crores
All eyes are on Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. The two actors have clashed on Diwali before, and Kumar didn't stood victorious against Devgn. Let's hope they both made Diwali 2022 a blockbuster.