Diwali 2021: From Madhuri Dixit to Deepika Padukone, look at celeb inspired festive looks

Diwali is one of those festivals that we love to celebrate. We meet our friends, family, colleagues on this day. No wonder! You must be thinking about 'what to wear' as Diwali is just around the corner. The festive dressing is something that we need to plan, therefore, we have some options for you. You can take inspiration from Bollywood divas if you are planning to look beautiful this Diwali. Take a look!
1. Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit, who knows how to slay in a saree, looked very pretty when she wore a pink foil print saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse in an event. You can also wear a pink saree this Diwali. (Photo credit: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
2. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut opted for an orange-toned Kanchivaran weave saree from Madhurya for the ‘Thalaivi’ trailer launch. It featured thick black and gold borders. The actress matched her saree with a heavy necklace and earrings from Kishandas &Co. She styled her hair with a gajra. This is a must-try look! (Photo Credit: kangana_ranaut_queen/Instagram)
3. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone looked stunning when she wore a regal red saree with gold embroidered borders. She matched her saree with a silk blouse of the same colour. The actress accessorised her outfit with exquisite Sabyasachi jewels. (Picture credit: Sabyasachi/Instagram)
4. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, who is an avid Instagram user, once shared pictures of herself in an orange-coloured saree. She looked gorgeous in a pre-draped saree that came with a statement belt. (Picture credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)
5. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looked adorable in a gold cocktail saree by Manish Malhotra. You must try this look!! (Picture credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
6. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy, who was styled by Maneka Harisinghani, set the Instagram on fire when she dropped pictures in a golden saree. (Picture credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
7. Raveena Tandon
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon looked sensational in a glamorous black and golden-striped saree. She matched her saree with a black and golden blouse. This is a perfect look if you are also fond of wearing black. (Picture credit: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)