Diwali 2021: From Madhuri Dixit to Deepika Padukone, look at celeb inspired festive looks

Diwali is one of those festivals that we love to celebrate. We meet our friends, family, colleagues on this day. No wonder! You must be thinking about 'what to wear' as Diwali is just around the corner. The festive dressing is something that we need to plan, therefore, we have some options for you. You can take inspiration from Bollywood divas if you are planning to look beautiful this Diwali. Take a look!