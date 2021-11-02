Trending#

Diwali 2021: Bollywood inspired hairstyles you might want to try this festive season

Scroll down to see some festive hairstyles to try this festive season.

  DNA Web Team
  • Nov 2, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

Diwali 2021 is soon approaching, and in addition to cleaning and decorating your home, it's vital to plan your look. You may add a little oomph to your appearance this Diwali with your hairstyles. You might come across some fantastic hairstyles that are simple to create and a great method to look attractive while having a good time celebrating. If you're undecided about which hairstyle to try this year, don't worry; we've got you covered.

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
1/5

The loose bun worn by Kriti Sanon is the ideal way to slay without letting your hair get in the way.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/5

Alia Bhatt has her hair pulled back into a low ponytail with a wavy finish.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
3/5

Katrina Kaif looks stunning with a tight ponytail. Her hair is straight, which gives it a fantastic appearance.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor's lovely braided hairstyle could be a fantastic option for a festive hairstyle.

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
5/5

This hairstyle by Ananya Panday is a terrific alternative if you want to keep your hair open but add a distinct element to it.