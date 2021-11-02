Photos
Diwali 2021: Bollywood inspired hairstyles you might want to try this festive season
Scroll down to see some festive hairstyles to try this festive season.
- DNA Web Team
- Nov 2, 2021, 05:10 PM IST
Diwali 2021 is soon approaching, and in addition to cleaning and decorating your home, it's vital to plan your look. You may add a little oomph to your appearance this Diwali with your hairstyles. You might come across some fantastic hairstyles that are simple to create and a great method to look attractive while having a good time celebrating. If you're undecided about which hairstyle to try this year, don't worry; we've got you covered.
1. Kriti Sanon
The loose bun worn by Kriti Sanon is the ideal way to slay without letting your hair get in the way.
2. Alia Bhatt
3. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks stunning with a tight ponytail. Her hair is straight, which gives it a fantastic appearance.
4. Janhvi Kapoor
5. Ananya Panday