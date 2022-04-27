Search icon
Divya Khosla Kumar's steamy photos will make your jaws drop

Divya Khosla Kumar oozes oomph in these hot and steamy clicks. Have a look.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 27, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Actress, producer, and director Divya Khosla Kumar keeps treating her fans and followers on Instagram with her scintillating pictures. Here are some of her bold photos that will make your jaws drop. (All Images: Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram)

1. Divya Khosla Kumar shines in black copper dress

1/5

Divya Khosla Kumar, who is married to head-honcho of T-Series Bhushan Kumar, shines in this black and copper dress flaunting her curves.

2. Divya Khosla Kumar sparkles in silver saree gown

2/5

As her caption goes "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes", Divya Khosla Kumar looks beautiful and sparkling in this thigh-high slit saree gown.

3. Divya Khosla Kumar sizzles in black dress

3/5

In this black dress with black sandals, Divya Khosla Kumar looks hot and happening while posing for the camera in these viral photos.

4. Divya Khosla Kumar burns up the internet

4/5

Striking a sexy pose on the bed with makeup around her, Divya Khosla Kumar turns up the heat in these breathtaking photos doing rounds on the internet.

5. Divya Khosla Kumar steals the show

5/5

Divya Khosla Kumar captioned these sets of photos as "Steeeeeeeling the Show" as she looks desirable in a short shimmery silver dress.

