From Disha Patani's sister Khushboo to Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shahnaz: Lesser-known siblings of Bollywood celebrities

Today on Raksha Bandhan 2022, we'll give you a brief introduction to some of the less well-known siblings of well-known B-town celebs.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 11, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

It is now a known fact that fans want to know everything there is to know about their favourite celebrities, including their personal and professional life as well as their families.

Today on Raksha Bandhan 2022, we'll give you a brief introduction to some of the less well-known siblings of well-known B-town celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, and others today.

1. Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shahnaz

Shahnaz, Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister, prefers to hide behind the curtains and is rarely seen around.

2. Disha Patani's sister is Khushboo Patani

Disha Patani's older sister is Khushboo Patani. She is an Indian Army officer.

3. Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha Padukone

Anisha Padukone, the younger sister of Deepika Padukone, plays golf and has competed for India in a number of tournaments.

4. Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani

Since Ritika Bhavnani tries to maintain a low profile, not much is known about her.

5. Kartik Aryan's sister Kritika Tiwari

Kritika Aryan, a doctor, is Kartik Aryan's sister. On his social media accounts, the actor frequently posts photos of himself and his sister.

6. Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma

Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma's brother, worked on projects with the actress. Anushka, Karnesh's actress sister, and he co-owned Clean Slate Filmz until she stepped away a few months ago.

7. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan

Sunaina Roshan, the older sister of Hrithik Roshan, has produced and co-produced a few Bollywood movies, including Kites and Krazzy 4. In 2018, she began writing blogs after learning that she had a severe kidney ailment.

