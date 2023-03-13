Search icon
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy

Amid entertaining international audiences with The Entertainers tour, Disha Patani takes some time out to enjoy pool time with her new best friend Mouni Roy

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 13, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Disha Patani, along with Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi is entertaining international audiences with The Entertainers tour, led by Akshay Kumar. Disha took some quality time out of the tour's busy schedule and channelised her inner mermaid with her white bikini. Let's check out the photos. (Images source: Disha Patani Instagram)

1. Disha Patani channelizing inner mermaid

Disha Patani channelizing inner mermaid
1/5

Here's a glance from Disha Patani's Instagram story in which the actress is looking like a mermaid in white bikini. 

2. Disha Patani- The bikini doll

Disha Patani- The bikini doll
2/5

In the busy schedule of back-to-back city tours, Disha and the gang managed to enjoy pool time at their hotel in the US. Mouni Roy captured this moment of Disha and called her doll. 

3. Disha Patani with Stebin Ben

Disha Patani with Stebin Ben
3/5

Here's another glimpse from The Entertainers tour day off. In this photo, Disha is busy looking cool with singer Stebin Ben. The Entertainers were supposed to perform in Oakland. But due to worsened weather conditions, their concert stood cancelled.  

4. Disha Patani with her new BFF Mouni Roy

Disha Patani with her new BFF Mouni Roy
4/5

While being on The Entertainers tour, Disha and Mouni got along well, and the duo have become BFFs. While sharing the photo on her Instagram, Disha praised Mouni and said, "For you for a lifetime my mon @iammouniroy." 

5. Mouni Roy looking sizzling hot in sunsets

Mouni Roy looking sizzling hot in sunsets
5/5

This is Mouni Roy's latest photo from her Instagram. While sharing the photo, Mouni wrote, "Of sonnets & sunsets."

