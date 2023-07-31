Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3054137
HomePhotos

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Disha Patani walked the ramp for the fashion designer Dolly J at India Couture Week in Delhi on Monday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 31, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Disha Patani looked absolutely ravishing in a shimmery silver thigh-high lehenga while walking the ramp for Dolly J at the ongoing fashion event India Couture Week in Delhi on Monday, July 31. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

 

1. Disha Patani in thigh-high slit lehenga

Disha Patani in thigh-high slit lehenga
1/5

Disha Patani raised the temperature in a shimmery thigh-high slit lehenga as she walked the ramp for the fashion designer Dolly J who showcased her collection Selene: Our Celestial Enchantress.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Disha Patani looked sexy and stunning

Disha Patani looked sexy and stunning
2/5

Disha Patani stunned the audience as she looked stunning and sexy at the ongoing India Couture Week 2023, which began on July 25 and will end on August 2 at the Taj Palace in Delhi.



3. Disha Patani films

Disha Patani films
3/5

After making his acting debut in the Telugu film Loafer in 2015, Disha Patani has starred in multiple movies such as Bharat, Malang, and Baaghi 3. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns last year.



4. Disha Patani's next release

Disha Patani's next release
4/5

Disha Patani will be seen next with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the action-thriller Yodha. The film will clash at the box office with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupahi's Merry Christmas on December 15.



5. Disha Patani in Kalki 2898 AD

Disha Patani in Kalki 2898 AD
5/5

The actress is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.