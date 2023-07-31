In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Disha Patani walked the ramp for the fashion designer Dolly J at India Couture Week in Delhi on Monday.
Disha Patani looked absolutely ravishing in a shimmery silver thigh-high lehenga while walking the ramp for Dolly J at the ongoing fashion event India Couture Week in Delhi on Monday, July 31. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Disha Patani in thigh-high slit lehenga
Disha Patani raised the temperature in a shimmery thigh-high slit lehenga as she walked the ramp for the fashion designer Dolly J who showcased her collection Selene: Our Celestial Enchantress.
2. Disha Patani looked sexy and stunning
Disha Patani stunned the audience as she looked stunning and sexy at the ongoing India Couture Week 2023, which began on July 25 and will end on August 2 at the Taj Palace in Delhi.
3. Disha Patani films
After making his acting debut in the Telugu film Loafer in 2015, Disha Patani has starred in multiple movies such as Bharat, Malang, and Baaghi 3. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns last year.
4. Disha Patani's next release
Disha Patani will be seen next with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the action-thriller Yodha. The film will clash at the box office with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupahi's Merry Christmas on December 15.
5. Disha Patani in Kalki 2898 AD
The actress is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.