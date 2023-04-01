Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'

Disha Patani has left her followers stunned while dropping some mirror photos in a red bralette and sequinned skirt.
Whenever Disha Patani posts something, it tends to go viral instantly. The actress knows how to amaze her followers and surprise netizens by dropping some photos in which she's looking like an enchantress. Let's take a look at the latest photos shared by Disha.
1. Disha Patani's late-night post
Disha Patani dropped these photos with perfect timing. The actress shared these photos on March 31 at 11.51 PM, a few minutes before midnight.
2. Disha Patani's perfect mirror selfie in restroom
Disha was last seen on The Entertainers world tour with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy and others. After setting the stage on fire, Disha showed her mirror selfie skills by clicking the perfect picture in the restroom. The display sign behind Disha says 'star room restroom.'
3. Blurry but hot Disha Patani
Only Disha Patani can look so hot, even in a distilled, blurred photo.
4. A closer look of Disha Patani's hotness
Here's Disha giving a closer look at her hot OOTD in another mirror selfie.
5. Netizens bowled over Disha Patani's hot look
Soon after Disha shared the photos, several netizens reacted to them with amazement. A user wrote, "absolutely stunning." Another user wrote, "Only you can take a blurred image with an iPhone, and still post it publically." A netizen wrote, "Crush updated." On the work front, Disha will next be seen in actioner Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.