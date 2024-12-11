1 . Maharaj

1

Maharaj is a historical drama film based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. It tells the story of a courageous journalist who dares to challenge the wrongdoings of a powerful leader. With stellar performances by Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey, this film is a must-watch. You can stream it on Netflix.