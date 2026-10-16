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Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

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Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

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Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

From unforgettable Goa trips to wild parties and friendships tested by love, Bollywood has given us films that celebrate the bond between friends. With Party Animals releasing soon, here are must-watch films that capture the spirit of true friendship - Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 16, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

1.Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai
1

Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age classic stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends navigating love, heartbreak and changing relationships. From spontaneous adventures to the iconic Goa trip, Dil Chahta Hai captures the joys and challenges of growing up while showing how friendships evolve over time.

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2.Dostana

Dostana
2

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dostana follows two men who pretend to be a couple to rent an apartment with Neha, only for both to fall for her. With hilarious misunderstandings, stylish parties and a memorable soundtrack, the comedy delivers a fun take on friendship, rivalry and romance.

3.Cocktail

Cocktail
3

Headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, Cocktail follows Gautam, Veronica and Meera, whose unconventional friendship takes a complicated turn when love enters the picture. Blending glamorous parties, memorable music and emotional conflicts, the romantic comedy-drama explores how love can test even the closest bonds.

4.F.A.L.T.U.

F.A.L.T.U.
4

Featuring Jackky Bhagnani, Pooja Gupta, Angad Bedi and Chandan Roy Sanyal, F.A.L.T.U. follows a group of friends who set up their own college after failing to secure admission elsewhere. Packed with youthful rebellion, music, comedy and camaraderie, the film celebrates the carefree spirit of college life and the friendships that make it memorable.

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5.Party Animals

Party Animals
5

Starring Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar, this upcoming comedy follows childhood friends Mann Patel and Armaan Khanna, whose New Year’s Eve reunion in Mumbai spirals into chaos involving cops, goons, romantic complications, a party bus and even a drunk horse. Party Animals explores friendship, FOMO and spectacularly bad decisions. The film releases in cinemas on November 20.

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