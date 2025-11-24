Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
BOLLYWOOD
Aseem Sharma | Nov 24, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
1.Shocking incident
After his death, several incidents related to the veteran actor are being remembered on social media, and one such incident that has surfaced is from the time he was shooting for Sholay along with Amitabh Bachchan.
(Photo Credit: IMDb)
2.When Big B recalled near death incident
In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the host Big B recalled a story of an incident when Dharmendra shot a real bullet, which went past his ear. Yes, you read it right.
3.When Dharmendra fired real bullet at Big B
''When we were shooting for that scene, then Dharam ji (Dharmendra) was down below, and I was on top of the hill. Dharam ji opens a chest and picks up the ammunition. He did it once and was unable to pick up the bullets; he did it again and failed again. Dharam ji got very irritated,'' Amitabh Bachchan said.
4.Why Dharmendra fired at Big B
''I don’t know what he did, but he put the cartridge in the gun, and they were real bullets. He was so irritated about not getting the right shot that he fired the gun. I heard a ‘whoosh’ sound as the bullet went past my ear while I was standing on the hill. He had fired a real bullet. Main bach gaya,'' he added.
5.Cult Classic Sholay
Sholay is one of the most beloved films of Bollywood, released in 1975. Interestingly, the film didn't perform well at the box office, but over the years, it garnered a huge fanbase among movie buffs.