The Vanishing Pause: India's Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

The Vanishing Pause: India's Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

The Vanishing Pause: India's Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

BOLLYWOOD

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Bollywood lost its 'He-Man' today, November 24, after veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. The news of his passing came as a shock to the Hindi film industry and his fans.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 24, 2025, 04:38 PM IST

1.Shocking incident

Shocking incident
1

After his death, several incidents related to the veteran actor are being remembered on social media, and one such incident that has surfaced is from the time he was shooting for Sholay along with Amitabh Bachchan.

 

(Photo Credit: IMDb)

2.When Big B recalled near death incident

When Big B recalled near death incident
2

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the host Big B recalled a story of an incident when Dharmendra shot a real bullet, which went past his ear. Yes, you read it right.

 

3.When Dharmendra fired real bullet at Big B

When Dharmendra fired real bullet at Big B
3

''When we were shooting for that scene, then Dharam ji (Dharmendra) was down below, and I was on top of the hill. Dharam ji opens a chest and picks up the ammunition. He did it once and was unable to pick up the bullets; he did it again and failed again. Dharam ji got very irritated,'' Amitabh Bachchan said.

 

4.Why Dharmendra fired at Big B

Why Dharmendra fired at Big B
4

''I don’t know what he did, but he put the cartridge in the gun, and they were real bullets. He was so irritated about not getting the right shot that he fired the gun. I heard a ‘whoosh’ sound as the bullet went past my ear while I was standing on the hill. He had fired a real bullet. Main bach gaya,'' he added.

 

5.Cult Classic Sholay

Cult Classic Sholay
5

Sholay is one of the most beloved films of Bollywood, released in 1975. Interestingly, the film didn't perform well at the box office, but over the years, it garnered a huge fanbase among movie buffs.

 

