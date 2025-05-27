2 . Dharmendra second marriage with Hema Malini

2

In 1980, Dharmendra had his second marriage with Hema Malini without giving a divorce to Prakash Kaur. This led to rumours that the two of them had converted to Islam and had a nikaah before getting married in a traditional Iyengar ceremony. Below is the photo from Dharmendra and Hema's marriage.