Diana Penty-Huma Qureshi jet off for Cannes 2019 appearance in style

Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi have left from Mumbai's bay for their Cannes 2019 red carpet appearance

Cannes 2019 has begun and it is on with a blast! The red carpet has seen a lot of debut from the Indian shores this year. While Hina Khan already walked the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra, who also made her debut, did so last night. Apart from them, Cocktail actress Diana Penty too is all set to make her debut at Cannes this year.

Diana Penty was spotted at the airport in a rather Egyptian-type outfit. Meanwhile she wasn't the only person snapped at the airport. Huma Qureshi, who will also make her red carpet appearance this year yet again post 2018, was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The two actresses were leaving for their Cannes 2019 appearance. Diana Penty had been making some fashion statements recently. Meanwhile Huma Qureshi goes there as a speaker who would represent India at the international platform. It would be interesting to see which designers do the actresses pick for their red carpet appearance.

Meanwhile, take a look at their fashion statement at the airport: