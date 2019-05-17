Photos
Diana Penty-Huma Qureshi jet off for Cannes 2019 appearance in style
Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi have left from Mumbai's bay for their Cannes 2019 red carpet appearance
- DNA Web Team
- May 17, 2019, 08:44 AM IST
Cannes 2019 has begun and it is on with a blast! The red carpet has seen a lot of debut from the Indian shores this year. While Hina Khan already walked the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra, who also made her debut, did so last night. Apart from them, Cocktail actress Diana Penty too is all set to make her debut at Cannes this year.
Diana Penty was spotted at the airport in a rather Egyptian-type outfit. Meanwhile she wasn't the only person snapped at the airport. Huma Qureshi, who will also make her red carpet appearance this year yet again post 2018, was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.
The two actresses were leaving for their Cannes 2019 appearance. Diana Penty had been making some fashion statements recently. Meanwhile Huma Qureshi goes there as a speaker who would represent India at the international platform. It would be interesting to see which designers do the actresses pick for their red carpet appearance.
Meanwhile, take a look at their fashion statement at the airport:
1. Diana Penty
Diana Penty would make her debut at the Cannes red carpet this year along with the likes of Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra.
2. Her airport look
Diana Penty wore a brown top and ankle-length skirt. She accessorized them with a golden naval belt, black boots and a black handbag. She left her hair unkempt and they had shades of red colour on them.
3. How did Diana become part of Cannes
Diana Penty is the brand ambassador for Grey Goose. She thus has now become part of the grand event, which is attended by top-notch actresses this year.
4. Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi, who walked the red carpet last year after her first appearance during Gangs of Wasseypur promotions, will make her second outing at Cannes this year.
5. Her airport look
Huma Qureshi wore a full-length pink and yellow checkered top at the airport. The actress paired them up with cute pink shoes and a sling bag. She too left her hair unkempt.
6. How Huma Qureshi is part of the festival again
Huma Qureshi too attends the festival due to her association with Grey Goose. Both Huma and Diana would walk the red carpet on May 19, 2019.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)